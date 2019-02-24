Bhojpuri actor Mani Bhattacharya is among the hottest actors of the industry who leaves no chance of astonishing fans with her looks. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps updating them with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her alluring pictures. In the photo, she is looking alluring dressed in a pink saree, have a look

Mani Bhattachariya is best known for her sensational looks on-screen. The Internet sensation has a massive fan-following and keeps updating herself with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo in traditional attire. In the photo, she is looking alluring dressed in a dark pink saree. With straight hair and nude makeup, the actor kills the Internet with her looks. The hottie has about 127k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. The hottie is best known for her outstanding roles in the Bhojpuri films and keeps setting the Internet on fire with her ravishing looks.

Talking about her future projects, the diva will next be seen in the movies like Babua Bawali, Ya Ali Bajrangbali and Chakravyuh with Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh. The hottie is also known for her sensational dance moves in various Bhojpuri item numbers. Mani is also called as the allrounders of the industry as she keeps on trying different roles on-screen and leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans. The beauty did her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Jila Champaran with costar Khesari Lal Yadav. The hottie is known to be one of the youngest actors who has spread her talent on-screens in just small time span. Have a look at the gorgeous photos of the diva which will steal your heart.

