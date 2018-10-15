Mani Bhattacharya's makeup is on fleek with her pretty kohled eyes, glossy dark pink lipstick. The Bhojpuri queen Mani Bhattacharya is dressed in a light pink saree with half sleeves golden blouse for the opening ceremony of Panchmani at North Kolkata.

One of the most bankable and renown actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema, Mani Bhattacharya is back again to rule the hearts of her millions of fans with her fascinating smile and appealing eyes which are making her look exquisite. With this admirable photo, Mani Bhattacharya has definitely won the hearts of her fans and is a pure treat for her thousands of fans and her 735,000 followers on her official Instagram profile. Mani Bhattacharya is famous for her sexy latkas and jhatkas which garner millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube from all over the country.

Talking about the closeup picture, Mani Bhattacharya’s makeup is on fleek with her pretty kohled eyes, glossy dark pink lipstick. The Bhojpuri queen Mani Bhattacharya is dressed in a light pink saree with a half sleeves golden blouse for the opening ceremony of Panchmani at North Kolkata.

She has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav and Pravesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh among others. Mani Bhattacharya made her acting debut with Jila Champaran opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in 2017 and will be seen next with Bhojpuri sensation and singer Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav in Babua Bawali which is hit the silver screens in 2019.

