Bhojpuri Item girl Mani Bhattacharya known for her sexy and sultry videos takes Instagram by storm again. Known for her on-screen chemistry with Pawan Singh, check out her latest Instagram photos.

One of the most bankable and sexiest actors of the Bhojpuri cinema, Mani Bhattacharya has updated her photo-sharing platform Instagram with her sexy pictures again and has made her fans crazy over her. This Friday afternoon, the dream girl of the Bhojpuri industry Mani Bhattacharya has treated her fans to another seductive and sultry photo. She is famous for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and has garnered millions of likes and views on her Instagram profile.

Dressed in a simple black top, subtle makeup looks gorgeous as ever with her flawless skin and her red hair, Mani Bhattacharya looks stunning as ever as she poses for the camera.

Her latest Instagram picture is pouring with compliments and appreciations for her flawless skin and her pretty eyes. Mani Bhattacharya made her film debut in the Bhojpuri industry with Khesari Lal Yadav in Jila Champaran and has been a star of the Bhojpuri industry ever since she has already signed movies ahead of this year and will be seen opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh in Babua Bawali.

Mani Bhattacharya has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav among others.

Her videos manage to garner millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube because of which she is now a social media sensation.

