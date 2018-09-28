Bhojpuri actor Mani Bhattacharya, who is known for her seductive and sexy dance videos and her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, has taken social media by storm after she shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account.

One of the most gorgeous actresses of Bhojpuri cinema, Mani Bhattacharya has more than 71,000 followers on her Instagram account. The Bhojpuri beauty queen has once again taken social media by storm with her gorgeous pictures which the Bhojpuri dream girl shared on her Instagram profile on Friday morning. The picture has been breaking the Internet. Famous for her on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, she is known for taking social media by storm with every post that she posts on her profile and is also known for her latkas and jhatkas and her dance videos are viewed by millions of her fans.

Dressed in a sexy denim Dungaree with a black striped top rounding off her look with shiny blue aviators, Mani Bhattacharya looks stunning as ever with her glossy pink lips as she poses for the camera.

Also Read: Sunny Leone’s magical eyes will kick-start your weekend!

Her sexy curves and sexy figure is to die for and no wonder that her photo has driven her thousands of fans crazy.

Mani Bhattacharya is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who made her movie debut in Bhojpuri film industry with Khesari Lal Yadav starrer-Jila Champaran and has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry since then.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Ghunghat Mein Ghotala, Nirahua, Ya Ali Bajrangbali, among others. Mani Bhattacharya has worked with all the big stars of Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More