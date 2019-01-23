Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Bhojpuri sensation Mani Bhattacharya who rose to limelight after her Bhojpuri blockbuster Ghunghat Me Ghotala set the cinema halls on fire. Talking about her latest chartbuster song, Mani Bhattcharya and Khesari Lal Yadav's Chester Mein Tester Satake has crossed 20 million views on YouTube. Watch the video here:

Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Bhojpuri sensation Mani Bhattacharya who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her amazing performances in the regional movies and Bhojpuri songs. The lady who began her acting career in Bengali and Bhojpuri television series, is one of the known personalities. From Jila Champaran, Saugangh to Ghunghat Me Ghotala, Ya Ali Bajrangbali, Wanted and Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala. Mani is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Babua Bawali starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh. Well, she will also feature in Ya Ali Bajrangbali starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu.

Mani Bhattacharya starrer Chester Mein Tester Satake featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, crosses 20 million views on YouTube. Bhojpuri sensation’s sultry dance moves in blockbuster film Jila Champaran, has undoubtedly set the video-sharing app on fire. The gorgeous lady made her fans go gaga with her looks in the song sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. The lyrics of the song were written by pawan Singh in the year 2017. If you missed watching the video of Mani Bhattacharya also known as Mani Bhatta, take a sneak peek to the video here:

Ever since, Bhatta’s first movie hit the million views on YouTube, the lady has never looked back. In series of songs staring Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and other Bhojpuri stars, Mani is seen getting cosy for the song. Watch, Mani Bhattacharya hot bhojpuri songs video here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More