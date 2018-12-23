Mani Bhattacharya photos: Bhojpuri actress and item number queen Mani Bhattacharya who has worked with almost all the leading actors of the Bhojpuri industry including Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan and many others, has taken it to Instagram to share her latest photo in which the item number queen is looking just wow.

Mani Bhattacharya photos: Bhojpuri actress and item number queen Mani Bhattacharya who has worked with almost all the leading actors of the Bhojpuri industry including Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan and many others, has taken it to Instagram to share her latest photo in which the item number queen is looking just wow. Wearing a red and white check shade skirt, a navy-blue jacket paired with reflective blue coloured shades, Mani Bhattacharya is all ready to steal million hearts with her super hot photo. Mani Bhattacharya’s photos on Instagram are always a hit as her fans eagerly wait to hear or listen from the Bhojpuri sensation.

In recent times, the popularity of Bhojpuri songs have increased enormously and views on them on video-sharing site YouTube are proof. Almost all the Bhojpuri songs on YouTube in which Mani Bhattacharya has featured have been an instant hit and garnered millions of views and the numbers are just rising.

Mani Bhattacharya is known for sharing her photos on Instagram where she experiments with her look and gives her fans a sneak-peak into her reel and real life. Her photos on Instagram go instantly viral the moment they are uploaded on the photo-sharing site as her fans remain eager to see her latest photos and videos.

