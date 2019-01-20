Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Ghunghat Me Ghotala fame actor Mani Bhattacharya's blockbuster song Bhatar Bada Tej Hai featuring Khesari Lal Yadav has set the YouTube ablaze. The stunning lady who never misses a chance from surprising her fans with sultry dance videos, once again made her Internet fans go gaga.

Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri film, Mani Bhattacharya is known for her amazing performances in films like Ghunghat Me Ghotala, Ya Ali Bajrangbali, Wanted and Saugandh. Well, the stunning lady has also featured in television drama in the Bengali language. Talking about her movies, Mani Bhattacharya will appear in Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh’s love saga, Babua Bawali. The much-awaited Bhojpuri movie will hit the theatres this year.

Mani Bhattacharya definitely knows how to make her fans go crazy when it comes to sultry dance moves. The stunning lady who is one of the most popular budding divas of Bhojpuri industry once again set the video-sharing app on fire with her sexy performances in one of her chartbuster songs, Bhatar Bada Tej Hai. The song featuring Khesari Lal Yadav is sung by Bhojpuri sensation, Priyanka Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. The super hit track from the blockbuster film, Jila Champaran has garnered over 138,739 views on YouTube. Don’t miss watching the video of Mani Bhattacharya getting cosy with Khesari Yadav in the bed:

Also, don’t miss watching Pawan Singh and Mani Bhattacharya’s Palangiya Sone Na Diya. The song from the Bhojpuri blockbuster movie, Wanted, has crossed over 99 million views on YouTube. Well, this is not the first time that Mani Bhattacharya has surprised her fanbase with her sexy performances. Watch her super hit dance video:

Take a look at the dance videos of Mani Bhattacharya from her blockbuster songs that garnered millions of likes and views on YouTube.

