As the auspicious season of Navratri or Navarathri is around the corner, Bhojpuri superstars are ready to welcome goddess Durga home and one such actor is Bhojpuri diva Mani Bhattacharya who in her latest Instagram post is dressed in red, the colour of goddess Durga and has captioned her picture as Suvo Mahalay which marks the beginning of goddess Durga’s journey towards earth. Mani Bhattacharya, famous for her alluring and tempting pictures has garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is jampacked with appreciations from all over the country on her Bengali avatar.

Talking about the picture, Mani Bhattacharya is dressed in a red saree with golden border and a red plunging neckline blouse, to compliment her look mani has deep curled her hair and rounded off her look with gold jewellery, kohled eyes and dark red lipstick.

She has worked with all the stars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Khesari Lal Yadav and among others. Mani Bhattacharya made her acting debut with Jila Champaran in 2014 opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and will be seen next with the ever famous Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav in Babua Bawali which is set to hit the silver screen in 2019.

