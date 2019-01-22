Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell Mani Bhattacharya aka Mani Bhatta who made her acting debut with Ghunghat Me Ghotala in 2017, has once again set the YouTube on fire with her sizzling performance in Pawan Singh starrer Marata Maza Bin Biyahe Rajaji. The song from the film Wanted has already crossed 63 million views on YouTube.

Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: One of the most bankable divas of the regional film industry who rose to limelight after her very first film titled Ghunghat Me Ghotala became a super hit in the cinema halls. The stunning lady then was seen enjoying the praises from her huge fan following for her amazing performance in the film, Jila Champaran, Ya Ali Bajrangbali, Saugandh, Wanted and Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala. Well, the sexy lady whose chemistry with Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav is highly appreciated in the industry is also one of the budding Internet sensations on Instagram.

Bhojpuri bombshell Mani Bhattacharya’s latest super hit song titled Marata Maza Bin Biyahe Rajaji, crosses 63 million views on YouTube. Her sensuous dance moves in Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali’s chartbuster are simply unmissable. Helmed by Sujeet Kumar Singh, Marata Maza Bin Biyahe Rajaji song from the film Wanted was released in 2018. Well, her on-screen chemistry with another Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh in the track once again set the YouTube on fire. If you still haven’t watched Mani Bhattacharya and Pawan Singh’s latest Internet super hit, here’s the sneak peek to the YouTube video that garnered millions of praises:

Mani Bhattacharya is also known as Mani Bhatta in the Bhojpuri industry, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Babua Bawali starring Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. Not just Marata Maza Bin Biyahe Rajaji, Mani Bhattacharya has given back to back hits to the industry. Watch the videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More