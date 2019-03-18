Mani Bhattacharya, Pawan Singh sexy dance video: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Mani Bhattacharya and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's superhit Bhojpuri song Palangiya Sone Na Diya has crossed 120 million views on YouTube.

Mani Bhattacharya is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Mani Bhattacharya, Pawan Singh sexy dance video: Bhojpuri bombshell Mani Bhattacharya and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh’s popular Bhojpuri track Palangiya Sone Na Diya has crossed 120 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song, which has been crooned by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali is from the film Wanted. The lyrics of Palangiya Sone Na Diya have been given by Sumeet Singh Chandravanshi and the music video has been directed by Chhote Baba Bashi. In the song, we see Mani Bhattacharya dressed in a sexy yellow saree and Pawan Singh is looking dapper in a yellow shirt with brown pants.

Their sexy and sizzling on-screen chemistry and the sexy dance moves have set the Internet on fire and the song has once again taken social media by storm! Mani Bhattacharya is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has worked in films like Wanted, Saugandh, Ghunghat Me Ghotala, Jila Champaran, among a few others.

Pawan Singh, on the other hand, made his debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2007 with Rangilee Chunariya Tohre Naam which emerged as a superhit and post that he has featured in a number of films such as Saiya ke Sath Madaiya Mai, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Umariya Kaili Tohre Naam, Pyar Bina Chain Kaha, Odhaniya Kamal Kare, Ladai La Akhiya Ye Launde Raja, Doli Chadhake Dulhin Sasural Chali, Kanoon Hamara Muththi Me, Chorwa Banal Damad, Hamara Mati Mai Dum Ba, ab Kehu Dil Me Sama Jala, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhaniya Wali, Katta Tanal Duppta Par, Karele Kamal Dharti ke Lal, Pyar Mohabbat Zindabad, Band Baja Leke Aaja Pawan Raja, Lagi Chhute Na Rama, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Balmua Tohre Khatir, among many others.

This year, Pawan Singh will be seen in a number of films such as Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Sher Singh, among several others.

Both Mani and Pawan are extremely popular in Bhojpuri cinema and their chemistry is loved by fans and audience.

https://www.instagram.com/mani_bhattachariya/

