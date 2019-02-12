Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell has once again set the Internet on fire with her sultry dance moves and amazing acting skills in 2018's blockbuster movie, Wanted. The gorgeous diva is seen essaying the role of the main protagonist along with Pawan Singh in the movie which is also of the highest grossing films of the year.

Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Mani Bhattacharya is known for her amazing performances in movies like Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala, Kelo and Saugandh. The gorgeous lady who is quite active on social media is also one of the most stunning divas of the regional film fraternity. With her stunning pictures on Instagram, Bhattacharya hardly skips an opportunity when it comes to updating her fans about personal as well as professional life. The budding superstar is also popular for sultry dance moves in the Bhojpuri songs.

Bhojpuri film Wanted starring Pawan Singh, Mani Bhattacharya, Amrita Acharya, Bipin Sing, Eyaz Khan and Jay Singh, is helmed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and bankrolled by Yashwant Kumar, Virendra Kumar Yadav under the banners of Shri J. Soharta Production Presents. Well, all the songs of the film Pawan Singh, Indu Sonali written by Manoj Matalbi, Vinay Nirmal, Arvind Tiwari and Sumit Chandravanshi and choreographed by Ramdevan. The blockbuster movie which is the Bhojpuri version of Salman Khan’s superhit Bollywood film Wanted, was released in 2018 in Bihar. Mani Bhattacharya fans can get excited as the blockbuster film of Bhojpuri bombshell is finally in theatres now. Watch, the movie here:

Talking about Pawan Singh, the star will be seen essaying the main protagonist role in Ishq, Zahreela, Doodh Mangoge To Kheer Denge Kashmir Mangoge Cheer Denge, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Babuaan Ke Jaan, Rockstar, Crack Fighter, Sajna Pe Dil Aa Gayeel and Saat Mehariya.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the super hit chartbuster of Mani Bhattacharya which set the YouTube on fire:

