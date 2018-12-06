Mani Bhattacharya Pawan Singh song Bin Biyahe Raja: Mani Bhattacharya Pawan Singh song Bin Biyahe Raja has crossed over 50 million views on video-sharing site YouTube and is going viral once again. Bin Biyahe Raja was sung by Bhojpuri singers Pawan Singh, Indu Sonali while its lyrics were penned down by Vinay Nirmal.

Mani Bhattacharya Pawan Singh song Bin Biyahe Raja: Mani Bhattacharya Pawan Singh song Bin Biyahe Raja has crossed over 50 million views on video-sharing site YouTube and is going viral once again. The song was launched a year ago has now crossed more than 5 crore views and has become another super hit number of Bhojpuri sensation Mani Bhattacharya. The song is from the Bhojpuri film Wanted which came in 2017. Bin Biyahe Raja was sung by Bhojpuri singers Pawan Singh, Indu Sonali while its lyrics were penned down by Vinay Nirmal.

Bhojpuri songs go viral the moment they are shared on video-sharing site YouTube and it’s not a herculean task for them to cross millions of views as there are lots of Bhojpuri fans who always remain eager to hear and watch latest songs from the regional music and film industry. Bhojpuri songs mostly are upbeat songs, high on pitch and most of them are dance numbers.

Mani Bhattacharya’s songs on YouTube are famous but more than that it’s her photos which are famous on Instagram and go viral the moment Bhojpuri queen share them. Mani Bhattacharya enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram and keeps her chord connected with fans by sharing happening in her life be it from her film sets or personal life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More