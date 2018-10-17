Mani Bhattacharya dressed in a floral red and white saree with golden border and we must say that she looks absolutely stunning in her Bengali avatar as she poses for the camera with that priceless smile and stunning eyes. Mani has complemented her Bengali look with gold jewellery.

One of the most popular names of the Bhojpuri industry Mani Bhattacharya is known for her curvaceous body and her astonishing on-screen performance made her acting debut in Jila Champaran with none other than Khesari Lal Yadav in 2017. Mani continues to rule over hearts of her thousands of fans with her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her glamorous avatar. The diva recently took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely extravagant.

In the latest photo, we see Mani Bhattacharya dressed in a floral red and white saree with golden border and we must say that she looks absolutely stunning in her Bengali avatar as she poses for the camera with that priceless smile and stunning eyes. Mani has complemented her Bengali look with gold jewellery.

Mani Bhattacharya has not only been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry but has also worked in many Bengali films such as Ghunghat Me Ghotala, Wanted and Saugandh.

Besides films, Mani Bhattacharya has also featured in some television shows and has a huge fan following. She is known for her fashion choices and is also called the fashion monger of the Bhojpuri film industry all thanks to her magnificent outfits. Her latest saree photo has been breaking the Internet and the photo has been circulated on social media by several fan pages of the actress.

