Mani Bhattacharya is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is a stunner as well as a phenomenal dancer who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in Jila Champaran along with none other than Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri film since then. Besides the big screen, Mani Bhattacharya doesn’t fail to impress her social media followers as well and it’s all thanks to her sexy and stunning photos which she keeps posting on photo-sharing app Instagram.

In the latest photo, we see Mani Bhattacharya dressed in a pink and white saree and we must say that she looks absolutely stunning as she poses for the camera with that priceless smile and stunning eyes. Mani Bhattacharya has not only been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry but has also worked in many Bengali films such as Ghunghat Me Ghotala, Wanted and Saugandh.

Besides films, Mani has also featured in some television shows and has a huge fan following. She is known for her fashion choices and is also called the fashion icon of the Bhojpuri film industry all thanks to her stunning outfits. Her latest saree photo has been breaking the Internet and the photo has been circulated on social media by several fan pages of the actress.

