Mani Bhattacharya is one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Besides her appealing looks, the actor is known for her acting skills and remarkable dance moves. Every time she features in a Bhojpuri film or song, well, it goes viral on almost all the social media platforms. The actor has succeeded in finding her niche in the Bhojpuri cinema and is considered as one of the top-notch actors in the regional cinema. Talking about her remarkable performance, her film Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala pops up in mind. The film came out to be a blockbuster and along with Mani, the film also featured Dinesh Lal Yadav and Pravesh Lal Yadav in the key roles.

Along with the film, the soundtrack of the film also garnered applauds from the audiences. Titled as Patar Patar Piyava Palang Par, the song features Pravesh Lal, Mani Bhattacharya and their sizzling chemistry. In the video, both the actors can be seen portraying the best of their performances. The picture was released in 2018, however, the popularity of the song has not seen any downfall yet. The song has crossed over 1.4 million views so far and audiences have also applauded their performances. Here’s take a look at the video:

Born on March 29, 1991, Mani is basically from Kolkata who started her career in Bhojpuri film industry with a film Jila Champaran in 2017. She has worked in several films so far and her hard-work should be credited for her mounting popularity. Here are some of other Bhojpuri songs that belong to Mani and are creating abuzz online.

