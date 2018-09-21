Bhojpuri actor Mani Bhattacharya, who is known for her seductive and sexy dance videos and her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, has taken social media by storm after she shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account.

Bhojpuri star Mani Bhattacharya’s latest Instagram photo has been raising the temperature among her fans as she is looking as gorgeous as ever in an all desi look, blue lenses. Bhojpuri Diva Mani Bhattacharya is a rising star of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry and has updated her photo-sharing platform Instagram with her new post where she is looking as sizzling hot as always. Famous for her on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, she is known for taking social media by storm with every post that she posts on her profile and is known for her latkas and jhatkas and viewed by millions of her fans.

Mani Bhattacharya is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who made her movie debut in Bhojpuri film industry with Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Jila Champaran and has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry since then.

Talking about her latest picture Mani is seen posing a close up picture of her pretty blue eyes, glossy pink lipstick and an amazing smile to carry of her look and to round off the beautiful attire she has paired it with golden jhumkas.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Ghunghat Mein Ghotala, Nirahua, Ya Ali Bajrangbali, among others. Mani Bhattacharya has worked with all the big stars of Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, among many others.

