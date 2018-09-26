Bhojpuri film industry is filled with a number of stunning beauties and one of them is Mani Bhattacharya who is known for her stunning features and sexy curves and not to forget her hot dance moves.

Her killer smile and beautiful eyes are making her look even more gorgeous

Bhojpuri film industry is filled with a number of stunning beauties and one of them is Mani Bhattacharya who is known for her stunning features and sexy curves and not to forget her hot dance moves. However, besides being one of the sexiest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Mani Bhattacharya is also a social media sensation all thanks to her sexy and sensuous photos the Bhojpuri diva keeps sharing on her Instagram account.

Her latest photo which was shared by the Bhojpuri bombshell on photo-sharing app Instagram on Wednesday has set social media on fire! Her desi girl avatar is being loved by her thousands of fans. Mani Bhattacharya, in the stunning photo which has gone viral on the Internet, is dressed in a beautifully printed saree with folded hands.

Her killer smile and beautiful eyes are making her look even more gorgeous. With this adorable photo, Mani Bhattacharya has definitely won millions of hearts and is a pure treat for her thousands of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. She is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More