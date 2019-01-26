Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Babua Bawali featuring Kesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh. The stunning diva set the YouTube on fire by sharing screens with Dinesh Lal Yadav in chartbuster song, Aise Toda Jin Badaniya.

Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Mani Bhattacharya began her acting career with a Bhojpuri blockbuster Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala. Ever since the release of her debut film, she garnered millions of followers for her amazing performances. The sexy diva who is also known as Bhojpuri bombshell, is one of the most bankable divas of the regional industry. With back to back hits in the films and super hit chart busters, Mani became the heart and soul of the film fraternity who is also the rising Internet sensation.

Talking about her latest super hit, Mani Bhattacharya set the YouTube on fire with her yet another sultry dance performance in the song Aise Toda Jin Badaniya. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua starrer track from the movie Saugandh is sung by Alok Kumar and written by Ashok Kumar Deep. Helmed by Vishal Verma and bankrolled by Vikas Kumar under the banners of Wave, Aise Toda Na Badaniya has aready crossed over 898k likes on YouTube. If you missed Mani Bhattacharya’s sexy song, watch the video here:

Mani Bhattacharya appeared in Khesari Lal Yadav's Jila Champaran and Pawan Singh, Brajesh Tripathi, Anjana Singh starrer Wanted before giving a super hit movie titled Saugandh.

Bhatta is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with Babua Bawali featuring Kesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh. She will also star as the main protagonist in Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu’s Ya Ali Bajrangbali.

