Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell Mani Bhattacharya once again sets the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri chartbuster, Palangiya Sone Na Diya featuring Pawan Singh. The sexy video of Bhojpuri stars has crossed 99 million views on YouTube. If you missed the video, take a look at Mani Bhattacharya's Palangiya Sone Na Diya song.

Mani Bhattacharya sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell Mani Bhattacharya rose to limelight after giving an amazing performance in movies like Saugandh, Jila Champaran, Ya Ali Bajrangbali, Ghunghat Me Ghotala and Wanted. Ever since her movies have hit the cinema halls, the audience has been praising her work in the movies. Be it Bengali movies or Bhojpuri hits, Mani Bhattacharya is one of the best-known personalities of the regional film industry.

By setting Youtube ablaze, Mani Bhattacharya made her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves in the song Palangiya Sone Na Diya. Released in 2018, the super hit song sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, Bhattacharya’s sensuous performance was praised by her fanbase in the track from the Bhojpuri blockbuster movie, Wanted. With the stars getting cosy on the bed, Mani and Pawan’s dance video has crossed over 99 million views on YouTube.

If you missed watching Mani Bhattacharya’s one of the best songs on the Internet, watch the unmissable video here:

Well, the Bhojpuri sensation who is the budding Internet sensation, will next star in Bhojpuri superstar Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav’s upcoming movie Babua Bawali. The film which is all set to entertain the huge fan following of Akshara, Pawan and Mani, will hit the theatres in 2019.

Also watch, Mani Bhattacharya hot Bhojpuri songs that made social media users go crazy:

