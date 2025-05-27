Mani Ratnam Denies Reports of New Film with Naveen Polishetty and Rukmini Vasanth

Ratnam also reflected on the idea of returning to a full-fledged love story—something many of his admirers would love to see. But for now, that’s unlikely.

Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam has addressed swirling rumors about his next project, clarifying that there’s no truth to the reports linking him with actors Naveen Polishetty and Rukmini Vasanth. The director, currently gearing up for the release of Thug Life, dismissed the speculation when asked directly about it.

Clarifying the Rumour Mill

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ratnam seemed puzzled by the reports. “Even that is news to me, I have no clue what they are talking about. Hopefully I get the next film, but not this,” he said, effectively putting an end to the speculation.

While fans eagerly anticipate his next move after Thug Life, Ratnam revealed that nothing is finalized yet.

“I am thinking, I am working on a couple of scripts, don’t know what will fall in place. What looks promising today might disappear tomorrow,” he explained, suggesting a phase of creative exploration rather than fixed plans.

Why a Love Story Isn’t on the Cards

Ratnam also reflected on the idea of returning to a full-fledged love story—something many of his admirers would love to see. But for now, that’s unlikely.

“There will be love stories in everything. But it will not be a full-fledged love story. You can’t make a love story just like that. It should be something that resonates with the time and setup. It’s not just a man and woman, it is more. Until you find something you want to communicate, discuss or reflect on, you can’t do that,” the director said, offering insight into his evolving creative priorities.

Spotlight on Thug Life

As for Thug Life, Ratnam’s attention remains firmly on its release. The film stars Kamal Haasan in the lead and brings together a powerful ensemble that includes Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj.

The film reunites Ratnam with Kamal Haasan after their iconic 1987 collaboration Nayakan. This long-awaited reunion has generated massive buzz.

Jointly produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and Udhayanidhi Stalin under Red Giant Movies, Thug Life is slated for a theatrical release on June 5.

Initially announced in November 2022 as Kamal Haasan 234, the project was officially titled Thug Life a year later. Shooting began in January 2024 and wrapped by the year’s end, with filming spread across Chennai, Kanchipuram, Pondicherry, New Delhi, and parts of North India.

A.R. Rahman has composed the music, while Ravi K. Chandran handled cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad oversaw editing—promising a visual and sonic treat for fans.

