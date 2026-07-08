Maniesh Paul’s Mother Urmil Paul Passes Away At 77; Host’s Emotional Mother’s Day Post Resurfaces

Television actor and popular host Maniesh Paul has lost his mother, Urmil Paul, who passed away in Delhi at the age of 77. While the family has not disclosed the cause of her death, the news has left fans and members of the entertainment industry saddened. Maniesh has not yet issued a public statement or shared a post on social media following his mother’s demise.

Heartfelt Mother’s Day post resurfaces

Soon after the news broke, many fans revisited Maniesh Paul’s last Instagram post featuring his mother. Shared on Mother’s Day earlier this year, the post included a warm photograph of Maniesh with Urmil Paul, along with pictures of his wife, Sanyukta Paul, and their children.

Alongside the images, he wrote: “Meri maa. Aur mere bachchon ki maa. Happy Mother’s Day. And thank you for EVERYTHING.”

The simple yet emotional post has since been flooded with condolence messages from fans.

He often spoke about their close bond

Maniesh Paul had never hidden how important his mother was in his life. During an episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs in 2020, he broke down after watching a surprise video message from her during the COVID-19 lockdown. At the time, he revealed that he had not been able to meet her for nearly eight months because of travel restrictions.

“She means the world to me. All my achievements in life, I owe to my mother,” he had said, adding that being away from her was one of the toughest experiences he had faced.

A childhood filled with encouragement

The actor also shared several fond memories from his childhood. He recalled being a huge admirer of Amitabh Bachchan and revealed that his mother would write “Mard” on his shirt with a sketch pen, inspired by the superstar’s iconic film look, before he stepped out to play. Maniesh also credited his mother for nurturing his love for performing, saying she always encouraged his singing and proudly spoke about his talent to everyone she met.

Over the years, those personal anecdotes gave fans a glimpse of the strong relationship the actor shared with his mother.

As condolences continue to pour in, many have remembered Urmil Paul through the heartfelt stories Maniesh often shared—stories that reflected not just a mother’s unwavering support, but also the foundation behind one of television’s most loved entertainers.