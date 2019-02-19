Kangana Ranaut slams Manikarnika co-director Krish: Kangana Ranaut has slammed her co-director of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Krish saying that he would have disowned the film if it would not have been a success. Previously, Krish alleged Ranaut of stealing all the credits of directing the film from him.

Kangana Ranaut slams Manikarnika co-director Krish: Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has entered Rs. 100 crore club and it seems that she is proud of her achievement. In an interview, the actor talked about the success of the film and stated that she was surprised to face competition unexpectedly from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri. She added that it was also a patriotic film which shared the same theme thus the battle was tough.

Manikarnika was pulled in controversies since the beginning as the film’s co-director Krish criticised Ranaut in interviews for taking all the credits of the film. Reacting to his allegations, Kangana had said that Krish would have disowned the film it if it wouldn’t have been a success.

Apart from that, the actress is satisfied with the audience’s response. Elaborating further, Ranaut said that at a point in the time, it seemed that the film’s release was difficult, but she was happy with the way the audience had accepted the film. She knew that nobody could accuse her of changing the story of history and hoped that as the film has recovered its money, more and more producers would be willing to back a film directed by women.

Manikarnika investments and returns

Budget- 79cr

Print+Marketing- 22cr

Digital rights sold- 40cr

Satellite rights sold- 20cr

Distribution rights- 61cr

India business – 100.05cr still counting

Worldwide – 152cr and still counting…

🙏🙏🙏🙏 @KairosKontent — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2019

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More