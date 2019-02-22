It seems that the various controversies that are revolving around Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika are in no mood to have a full stop. Though the film Manikarnika has created a lot of buzz in the industry and did a fabulous job at the box office, at the same time it attracted various controversies as well. Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s behind the scene video riding an artificial horse from the sets of the movie has gone viral and is getting trolled on social media. Tweeple started tagging and trolling the video in no time. Some people said that even Tom Cruise can have performed the task while others tagged the famous character Majnu Bhai (from the movie Welcome) and said that Kangana must have been inspired by Majnu Bhai.
Some people also commented upon saying the lines of the song Chal Mere Ghode Tik Tik Tik. Some few hours back, the actor’s sister Rangoli came to her rescue and said that this is how mechanical horses work and how Hollywood movies shoot these type of shots. Some of Kangana Ranaut’s fans also came to speak in favour of the hardworking actor. Not only this, Television host Mini Mathur took to her official Twitter handle to share her experience of watching Gully Boy. To which one of Twitter user asked her why didn’t she gave any reaction to the film Manikarnika, replying to that Mini said it is not necessary to watch every film. To this, Rangoli again came and replied Mini that Manikarnika is not like every film, it is about the Rani Laxmi Bai.
