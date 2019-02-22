Recently, Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika again became a centre of attraction as one of the videos of the actor riding an artificial horse from the sets of the film became viral. In no time, Tweeple started trolling the video. After which, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli came to her sister's rescue and said that this is how mechanical horses work.

It seems that the various controversies that are revolving around Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika are in no mood to have a full stop. Though the film Manikarnika has created a lot of buzz in the industry and did a fabulous job at the box office, at the same time it attracted various controversies as well. Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s behind the scene video riding an artificial horse from the sets of the movie has gone viral and is getting trolled on social media. Tweeple started tagging and trolling the video in no time. Some people said that even Tom Cruise can have performed the task while others tagged the famous character Majnu Bhai (from the movie Welcome) and said that Kangana must have been inspired by Majnu Bhai.

Some people also commented upon saying the lines of the song Chal Mere Ghode Tik Tik Tik. Some few hours back, the actor’s sister Rangoli came to her rescue and said that this is how mechanical horses work and how Hollywood movies shoot these type of shots. Some of Kangana Ranaut’s fans also came to speak in favour of the hardworking actor. Not only this, Television host Mini Mathur took to her official Twitter handle to share her experience of watching Gully Boy. To which one of Twitter user asked her why didn’t she gave any reaction to the film Manikarnika, replying to that Mini said it is not necessary to watch every film. To this, Rangoli again came and replied Mini that Manikarnika is not like every film, it is about the Rani Laxmi Bai.

How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a machanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika 😂… only for the close ups ….dumb people get excited to see technology… Dumbos !!! 😆 https://t.co/ECDDGvZZlr — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2019

Oh I apologise to you profusely as I haven’t seen that film yet. And as the official national film critic it is my humble duty to write on every film🙏🏻

By the way, how was the experience of making the film? https://t.co/B8cxq0J1Lh — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) February 20, 2019

