Model-turned-actor Nihar Pandya made his Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actor is all set to celebrate the beginning of his new life by tying a knot with the singer and musician Neeti Mohan. The actor was reportedly in a relationship with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone ages back. A brand new chapter is about to unfold in the duo's life.

Nihaar Pandya and Neeti Mohan appeared together on The Kapil Sharma’s Show. To Kapil’s questioning about their romance, the actor replied that one of his friends was a member of Aasma, the band that Neeti was a part of at the beginning of her career. Even after pleading to him several times to introduce him to Neeti, it never happened. Although, he met her coincidentally in Goa at the same friend’s wedding almost a year ago, and that’s when their love story germinated. On further inquisition, Pandya disclosed that while rambling around his farmhouse and upon reaching a pre-decided spot under a tree, he went down on one knee and proposed to her followed by a shower of flowers bestowed upon them. The adorable actor also re-created the moment by recapitulating the vision on the show itself.

Neeti Mohan is one of the winners of the Channel V’s reality show Popstars, subsequently being chosen for Aasma, with other winners of the show. She rose to prominence after recording Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year (2012). The talent queen ultimately won the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent and was nominated for the Best Female Playback Singer for Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

We wish the delightful duo happiness and lifetime of togetherness.

