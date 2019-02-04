Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut, graced the show Koffee with Karan Season 5 recently. Famous for her brutally honest self, Ranaut and KJo had a major fallout because of her bitter statements at the show. Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest paid actresses of the Bollywood industry and has been honoured with many awards among which she has also featured more than 5 times in Forbes India's celebrity 100 list!!!

In a recent interview, the actress stated that Karan Johar is a person who lives on his face value and she really likes him. It came as a huge surprise to many because of her preceding statement that she delivered at the show. Ranaut awarded KJo with the flag bearer of nepotism, which was reportedly the main reason for their fallout. In accordance with her statements expressing her feelings towards Johar, the Queen actress added that she feels that there are people in the film industry who tend to boast about women empowerment and the same people who have not bothered to watch the latest release of Manikarnika. She ascertained that the film is beyond just women empowerment. She mocks that history won’t condone these type of people.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest paid actresses in the film industry. Recipient of numerous accolades, the actress has been featured five times in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. The actress formerly aspired to become a doctor at the insistence of her parents. She made her feature film debut in 2006 thriller Gangster and was also awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

For her directorial debut blockbuster romance Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai in 1998, KJo earned the Filmfare Awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay. His next two films were the ensemble dramas Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), which were both very successful in the overseas market. His social drama My Name Is Khan (2010) earned him his second Filmfare Award for Best Director.

