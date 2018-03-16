Tv actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Manikarnika. In the film, Ankita will be essaying the role of Jhalkaribai, a warrior in the film. The actor's first look from the film has been released and has become the talk of the town in no time. In the photo, Ankita can be seen redefining royalty as she beautifully poses in a Maharashtrian saree styled with silver traditional jewellery.

TV actor Ankita Lokhande, best known from her highly popular show Pavitra Rishta, is all set to make her Bollywood entry with Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated film Manikarnika. In the film, Ankita will be seen essaying the role of Jhalkaribai, a warrior in the film. Jhalkaribai was one of the lesser-known warriors, who rose to position of a prominent advisor in Rani Laxmibai’s army and disguised herself as the queen to the dupe the enemy at the peak of the battle. On Friday, Ankita’s first look from the film as Jhalkaribari released and it is all what we had expected.

Draped in a Maharashtrian saree styled with traditional silver jewellery, kamar patta and minimal makeup , Ankita redefines royalty in her warrior look. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor had earlier revealed, “”I’d never heard of her before, in fact, not many have, but Jhalkaribai was one of the greatest heroes of our Indian history. I’m honoured that I’ll be telling her story to the world, fighting alongside Kangana’s Rani Lakshmibai.”

Also Read: Irrfan Khan confirms his diagnosis of Neuroendocrine tumour; well-wishes pour in

Revealing the release date of the film, Ankita said, “My film is releasing on August 3. You will get to see the work I did in the movie on August 3. I hope that you guys have appreciated my work up until now. So hopefully, you like my work in Manikarnika as well. I hope this release date is finale as I am eagerly waiting for the movie as well.” Based on 19th century queen of Jhansi and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai, Manikarnika will be starring Sonu Sood, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta alongside Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut.

Also Read: BFF goals! Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji surprises Alia Bhatt with birthday bash

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar’s reaction to ex-wife Adhuna’s picture with alleged beau is adorable!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App