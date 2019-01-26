Kangana Ranaut starrer period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has earned Rs 8.745 crore on the first day of its release. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles and has received positive reviews.

The first-day box office collection of Kangana Ranaut-starrer historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is out. The film, which was finally released on January 25, 2019, has earned Rs 8.75 crore on the first day of its release. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first-day collection of the film which stars Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also stars Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Jisshu Sengupta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.

The film clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray which released on the same date. The film is expected to show growth at the box office in the opening weekend. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been helmed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and has been backed by Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti under Zee Studio. The film has received positive reviews from both fans as well as critics and Kangana Ranaut’s acting in the film has been highly appreciated. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has also released in Tamil and Telugu and was one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in films like Mental Hai Kya which stars Rajkummar Rao and Panga which will be helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented Bollywood actresses and her film has received a phenomenal response.

