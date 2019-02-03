Manikarnika box office collection Day 10: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is roaring at the box office. In its 10 day run at the cinema screens, Manikarnika has earned a total collection of Rs 69.90 crore. The film is facing a stiff competition from films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao and Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal.

After many hurdles and roadblocks, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika has finally hit the theatrical screens. Despite being embroiled in controversies ever since the film has been announced, Manikarnika is enjoying its hit run at the box office. In its second week, the film earned Rs 3.50 crore on Friday and Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, making it a total of Rs 69.90 crore.

As per trade estimates, Manikarnika is likely to cross Rs 75 crore mark today. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics of Manikarnika today on his official Twitter account. Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which released this week, is likely to give a stiff competition to Manikarnika. In its two-day run at the box office, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has recorded a total collection of Rs 7.95 crore.

#Manikarnika gathers momentum on [second] Sat… Growth on Day 9 [vis-à-vis Day 8]: 50%… Will cross ₹ 75 cr mark today [Day 10]… [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 69.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike’s Josh doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon as the film is marching towards Rs 200 crore club at a steady pace. By week 4, Uri: The Surgical Strike has earned Rs 174.43 crore.

Co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish and bankrolled by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios, Manikarnika stars Kangana Ranaut along with actors like Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni and Mishti Chakraborty.

