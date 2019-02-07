Manikarnika box office collection day 12: After achieving success in consecutive weeks, Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a historical period drama refuses to budge from its rock steady position at the box-office showing hardly any drop from the previous day.

Manikarnika box office collection day 12: Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi, a historical period drama film holds steady at the box office in its second week. According to the latest report by the film analyst and critic Taran Adarsh, on its second Tuesday, the film has raked in a total of Rs 2 crore on its 12th day at the box office. The film has till now managed to collect a total of Rs 80.95 crore at the box office in 12 days. The film had received mixed reviews from the critics while the historic period drama film has been welcomed by the audience with great enthusiasm. The film also had a Tamil and Telegu version release but the collections were very limited.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi narrates the story of the great Indian freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai, who fought against the British rule to prevent her kingdom of Jhansi from being annexed. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and co-directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film also features Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Richard Keep, Suresh Oberoi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

Released on January 25, when the country was brimming with patriotism, Manikarnika managed to touch the hearts of the audience. While the collections seemed to have slowed down, Manikarnika still has over a week left until the next big release, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy.

