Manikarnika box office collection day 16: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is on a hit run at the box office. In its 16 day run at the box office, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 85 crore. Along with Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika stars actors like Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta and many more.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest release Manikarnika is holding steady at the box office. In its third week at the box office, Manikarnika earned Rs 1.25 crore making it a total collection of Rs 85.80 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to his official Twitter account to share the latest trade analytics and revealed that the film is likely to witness a growth in the biz. on Saturday and Sunday.

At the box office, Manikarnika is witnessing a stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is in no mood to stop anytime soon. Based on the 2016 Surgical Strike conducted by the Indian Army, Uri: The Surgical Strike has earned a total collection of Rs 202.53 crore. With this, the film has also surpassed the fifth Friday business of Baahubali 2.

#Manikarnika is steady… Should witness an upward trend on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 85.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2019

However, the real test of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will begin next week with the release of the much-anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Inspired by Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced.

Manikarnika also marks Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut as she shares the director’s credit with Filmmaker Krish. After the release of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

