Manikarnika box office collection day 17: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has emerged as a super-hit. In its third week at the cinema screens, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 88 crore. Manikarnika has been co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish and produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios.

Despite controversies surrounding the latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut and her film are reigning at the box office. Despite a strong competition by Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 88 crore. Earning Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, Manikarnika gained momentum on Saturday in the third week and collected Rs 2.65 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics on his official Twitter account.

Co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish and bankrolled by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios, Manikarnika also stars actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande and many more. Interestingly, telly actor Ankita Lokhande, who shot to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta, has made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika.

#Manikarnika has a solid turnaround on [third] Sat [growth: 112%], which was witnessed on [second] Sat [growth: 50%] as well… Biz on [third] Sun should witness strong momentum… [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 88.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2019

At the box office, the real competition for Manikarnika will kickstart next week with the release of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film Gully Boy. Slated to hit the theatrical screens on February 14, i.e Valentine’s Day, the excitement around the film is on an all-time high.

Post Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Mental Hai Kya opposite powerhouse performer Rajkummar Rao and Panga.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More