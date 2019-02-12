Manikarnika box office collection day 18: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika is going steady at the box office. Earning Rs 91 crore, the film is now marching towards the Rs 100 crore club. Co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish, Manikarnika had released January 25, 2019. At the box office, Manikarnika is receiving a stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Despite a strong competition at the box office, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is going steady at the box office. In his third week at the cinema screens, the film earned Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, Rs 2.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday, which amounts to a total of Rs 7.15 crore. In totality, Manikarnika has earned a total collection of Rs 91.70 crore and is heading towards Rs 100 crore club, all thanks to positive word of mouth.

Co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish and bankrolled by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios, Manikarnika marks the directorial debut of the actor. Along with her, the movie stars actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta and Ankita Lokhande. Telly actor Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta, has stepped into the film industry with Manikarnika. The film had released a day prior to Republic Day 2019, i.e January 25, 2019.

#Manikarnika picked up speed on [third] Sat and Sun… Steady trending… [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 91.70 cr. India biz.#Manikarnika biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 61.15 cr

Week 2: ₹ 23.40 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 7.15 cr

Total: ₹ 91.70 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2019

As Manikarnika faces a tough fight from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, the real test of the film will begin with the release of much-anticipated film Gully Boy. Inspired by the life of Mumbai-based street rappers, Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin and has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film will release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14, 2019. After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films like Mental Hai Kya and Panga.

