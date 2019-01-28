The third-day box office collection of Kangana Ranaut-starrer historical war-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is out and the film has earned Rs 42.55 crore on the first weekend. The film has received a positive response from viewers and film critics.

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is a historical drama based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai who was a brave warrior and fought with the Britishers to save Jhansi has minted Rs 42.55 crore in the opening weekend! The film has been highly praised by film critics and has received a phenomenal and overwhelming response from fans as well.

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also star Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Atul Kulkarni in key roles. Even after facing a box office clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, the film has been roaring at the box office and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon. The film, which has also been released in Tamil and Telugu has taken the box office by storm.

#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend… Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]… Kangana’s biggest opener… Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

Kangana Ranaut has not only played the lead role in the film but has also co-directed the period drama along with ace filmmaker Krish. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been produced by Zee Studios and Nishant Pitti and Kamal Jain respectively.

The film also marks the big Bollywood debut of television actress Ankita Lokhande. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a biopic on the legendary freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai and how she fought like a true warrior against the British Raj until her last breath. Kangana Ranaut’s breathtaking performance in the film is being highly praised by fans and critics.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More