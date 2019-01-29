Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut-starrer period war-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is a biopic on Jhansi's Rani Laxmibai who was a great warrior and freedom fighter has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The 4th-day collection of the film is out!

The fourth-day box office collection of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been released and the film is refusing to slow down at the box office! After a great show on the opening weekend at the box office, the periodic drama has done exceptionally well on Monday as well. Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on the fourth day has earned Rs 47.65 crore and this has made the film get closer to the Rs 50 crore mark. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box office figures of Manikarnika.

The film earned Rs 5.10 crore on Monday making it a total earning of Rs 47.65 crore until now. Kangana Ranaut has once again proved that a good script and acting can storm the box office even if it is not a big budget film. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life, struggle and bravery of Jhansi’s queen Rani Laxmibai and how she fought with the British Raj when they wanted to conquer her land. Although the film was not a solo release on January 25 as it faced a box office clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray which is a biopic, the film has managed to beat Thackeray biopic at the box office with such great numbers.

#Manikarnika is decent on crucial Mon. Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 41.71%… North circuits continue to lead… Week 1 should be close to ₹ 60 cr [as per trends]… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 47.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2019

Kangan Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been helmed by Kangana herself and has been co-directed by Krish. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Ankita Lokhande in key roles.

