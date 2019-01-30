Manikarnika box office collection Day 5: The biopic of the legendary freedom fighter and warrior, the queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai has been released and refuses to budge even on Day-5 at the box office. After putting up a great show on the opening weekend, Ranaut starrer Manikarnika has continued to bring an enormous audience. Film and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box office figure of Manikarnika which have seemingly crossed Rs. 50 crore. The film is doing exceptionally well and has also beaten Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray with great numbers.
Manikarnika is a biopic of the great and fearless freedom fighter, the queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai who sacrificed her life to protect her motherland. The film portrays the valour and patriotism that she displayed to chide away the East India company who wanted to conquer India. Her unending love for motherland serves as an inspiration for the youth of the 21st century and will continue to praise the laudable role that she played in the history of our nation by igniting the fire in every citizen to fight against the tyrannical rulers. Check out Taran Adarsh’s post here:
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also star Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Atul Kulkarni in key roles. Manikarnika was released on 3,700 screens in 50 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on January 25, 2019. The film was received well by the critics and the audiences with praises directed towards Kangana’s performance.
