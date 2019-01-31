The sixth-day collection of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is out and the periodic drama has minted Rs 56.90 crore. The film also stars Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut in the lead role has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year after within six days of its release. The film, which earned more than Rs 40 crore on the opening weekend, has minted Rs 56.90 crore on the sixth day of its release. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, and Ankita Lokhande, the film is a historical war-drama based on the legendary life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi who gave her life fighting to save her Jhansi from the British rulers.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been helmed by Kangana Ranaut and co-directed by Krish. The film has also beaten Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray biopic which was also released on the same date—January 25. The film has received positive reviews from both audience and critics and even Kangana Ranaut’s brilliant performance in the film has been highly applauded by all!

#Manikarnika shows solid trending on weekdays… ₹ 60 cr [+/-] total [Week 1] is excellent… #RepublicDay holiday contributed majorly… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 56.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2019

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer and said that the film has been showing good trending on weekends!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has also been released in Tamil and Telugu and has been backed by Zee Studios in association with Nishant Pitti and Kamal Jain. Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya.

