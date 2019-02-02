Manikarnika box office collection Day 8: In its second week at the cinema screens, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's latest release Manikarnika is likely to witness a competition from Sonam Kapoor's film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster release Uri: The Surgical Strike can also impact the biz. of Manikarnika. The film has earned a total collection of Rs 61.15 crore in its opening weekend.

After its spectacular run at the box office in its first week, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has witnessed its first roadblock. In its second week, Manikarnika is likely to face competition from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla that released this Friday.

Earning Rs 8.75 crore on Day 1, Rs 18.10 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.70 crore on Day 3, Rs 5.10 crore on Day 4. Rs 4.75 crore on Day 5 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 7, Manikarnika has collected a total collection of Rs 61.15. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics on his office Twitter account on February 1.

The film critic has further noted that the second week will be crucial for Manikanika at the box office. It is yet to be seen if Kangana Ranaut manages to cement her ground at the ticket counters despite competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.

Even after the release of the film, Manikarnika has not been able to pave its way out of controversies. The ongoing debate around Manikarnika revolves around the first credits of the director being given to Kangana Ranaut and not Krish. Along with Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika stars actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande and Mishti Chakraborty. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ankita Lokhande who rose to fame with her telly show Pavitra Rishta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More