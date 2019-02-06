Manikarnika box-office collection: After the successful consecutive weeks, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a historical period film is allse to mark its entry to 100 crore club at the box office. Presently, the film stands at Rs 80.95 crore.

Manikarnika box-office collection: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a historical period film is near to mark its entry into Rs 100 crore club at the box office. After the successful consecutive weeks, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 80.95 crore. Film critic and trade analyst has given the figures of the movie on Twitter. He wrote that the movie is maintaining at the lower levels. In the week 2, on Friday it collected Rs 3.50 crore, Saturday Rs 5.25 crore, Sunday Rs 6.75 crores, Monday 2.25 crores, Tuesday Rs 2.05 crores. This equals The total at Rs 80.95 crores.

The film had received mixed reviews from the critics while the historic period drama film has been welcomed by the audience with their open arms.

Comparitively to the earlier estimates, the film collected Rs 76.65 crores- i.e. on Friday Rs 3.50 crore, Saturday Rs 5.25 crore, Sunday Rs 6.75 crore. The movie is slowly moving towards growth.

#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 75 cr… Saw a positive turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun… Biz on weekdays will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 76.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

#Manikarnika biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 61.15 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 15.50 cr

Total: ₹ 76.65 cr

India biz.#Manikarnika benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 10 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

The film is based on the freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai who fought against the British Raj. Kanagna Ranaut has been co- directed the film with Krrish. With the budget of Rs. 110 crores the movie was released on 25 January 2019.

In an interview to a leading daily, Kangana Ranaut said she wanted to create something for people for which she hadn’t charge a single penny to direct. She had felt absolutely devotional as if she was serving the people of this nation. Public is loving the movie and they are feeling overwhelmed or connecting with the legacy.

