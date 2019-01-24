Manikarnika box office collection prediction: The much-anticipated film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut is slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 25. Based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, Manikarnika will clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray. Expected to earn Rs 10-15 crore on Day 1, Manikarnika is expected to outperform Thackeray on the opening day.

The Republic Day weekend is going to be an interesting one for cinema-goers as two big Bollywood releases are all set to release tomorrow, i.e Manikarnika and Thackeray. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika brings forth the story of bravery and courage of Rani Laxmi Bai, one of the first warriors to fight for the Independence of the country. Manikarnika has been making headlines ever since the film has been announced. Two years in the making, the film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2019 and the buzz around it is on an all-time high.

As per early trends, Manikarnika is expected to earn Rs 10 crore on Day 1 at the box office. However, the film might witness a steady growth if met with positive reactions from the film critics as well as the audience once the film hits the theatrical screens.

Film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar listed out possibilities of competition between Manikarnika and Thackeray and stated that even though both the films are biopics, there will be no competition between them since the Manikarnika has a mass appeal while Thackeray is more towards the drama.

Predicting Rs 12-13 crore on an opening day, Girish Johar stated that the factors that work in the favour of Manikarnika are that it is releasing amid a patriotic fervour, positive response to the trailer of the film as well as Kangana’s massive fan following.

Slated to hit the screens on January 25, Manikarnika also marks the Bollywood debut of telly actor Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with her hit show Pavitra Rishta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More