Manikarnika's co-director talks about Kangana's interference in terms of direction which was followed by his exit from the movie. He also told SpotboyE. that the way Sonu Sood's role was chopped was unfair.

Manikarnika, the queen of Jhansi is finally making the right noise. The movie has managed to gain a good amount of audience liking ever since its release. The movie has been making headlines (for controversies, precisely) right from the time it kicked-off. From the extremist Hindu sector threatening to burn cinema halls to the pre-release ruckus, the movie has always been seen from the spectacle of publicity stunt. Manikarnika’s controversy phase started when actor Sonu Sood withdrew from the movie midway saying ‘can’t work with two directors’, followed by co-director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish also leaving the project because of other professional commitments.

Kangana, who took as the director was always oscillating between her overpowering nature and Manikarnika’s never-ending controversies. However, the actress has managed to shun her critics well since the movie is receiving laudable feedback from audience and movie analysts who have showered all their blessings and praises to the actress for her ace direction (given it was her directorial debut) and of course, acting skills (minus movie’s shortcomings).

In an exclusive interview to SpotboyE., Manikarnika’s co-director Krish divulged on why he quit Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. Initially, it was solely being directed by Krish but with Sonu Sood’s exit from the film and difference of opinion between him and Kangana, the directorial reins were taken over by Ranaut. Krish, when asked by SpotboyE. about the fraction of his direction being chopped from the movie, he said that Kangana has worked on 20-25 per cent of the first half. The director said he didn’t shoot a song and an entry sequence. Some scenes were also reshot by the actress, said Krish. However, he is happy that Kangana didn’t spoil the movie much.

Krish revealed that Kangana called his version of direction a Bhojpuri film and hence, needed intellectual polishing. He said Kangana told him that Zee Studios didn’t like his direction and the movie was looking like a Bhojpuri film. On Sonu Sood, he revealed that Kangana believed he wasn’t required in movie’s second half. But he was firm on keeping Sood’s track alive in the movie which escalated into a series of disagreements, followed by his withdrawal from the movie.

When Sood quit Manikarnika, Kangana was often seen bashing him publicly alleging that the actor could not take orders from a female director, however, director Krish condemned Ranaut’s statement. He clarified that Sonu quit the project because a major portion of his character was being chopped i.e. run time of his character was shortened from 100 to 60 minutes.

