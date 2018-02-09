Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally broken her silence on the entire controversy surrounding her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and said that the controversy is being created just for the simple reason that a few people want to get famous.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has become the latest victim of fringe groups as soon as the nationwide protests and endless controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali has ended. Even after the makers of ‘Manikarnika’, a biopic on the valiant Rani Laxmibai, on Tuesday said the movie neither distorts historical facts nor does it portray anything objectionable, the controversy is refusing to settle down and Kangana has finally broken her silence on the entire row. She said that the controversy is being created just for the simple reason that a few people want to get famous.

Kangana, who is playing the role of the queen of Jhansi in Manikarnika, was on her way to Bikaner for shooting when she was surrounded by media at Jodhpur airport. Speaking to the media on her role for the first time, she said that the queen was the “daughter of India” who made a significant contribution to the country’s independence. “This movie is sure to instil a feeling of pride among the people,” she added. “There is nothing controversial in Manikarnika. It’s really bad on our part to even think about creating such controversies for a woman who gave a tough fight to the British rulers while fighting alone for the country’s sake,” she said in Jodhpur.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika is facing opposition in Rajasthan. Based on the 19th-century queen of Jhansi and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai, the film is opposed by Hindu group Sarva Brahman Mahasabha on the grounds that it distorts history and depicts a love affair between their queen and a British man.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is an upcoming Indian epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The film is being helmed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain.