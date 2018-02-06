Kangana Ranuat starrer Manikarnika's filmmakers have clarified that the film does not portray anything objectionable about Rani Laxmibai nor does it tries to manipulate history. Instead the country would be proud to showcase her bravery and heroism to the rest of the world. The statement came after the hindu group Sarva Brahman Mahasabha alleged that the film distorts history as it is attempting to show a love affair between Laxmibai and a British man.

The makers of ‘Manikarnika’, a biopic on the valiant Rani Laxmibai, on Tuesday said the movie neither distorts historical facts nor does it portray anything objectionable. The comment comes after Brahmin outfit Sarva Brahman Mahasabha demanded the makers to share complete details of the film’s story to rule out any tampering with facts. Kamal Jain, the film’s producer, said in a statement: “As responsible filmmakers, we have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai’s character and have consulted historians and scholars. Rani Laxmibai was a freedom fighter and one of the most respected leaders our country has seen. She is a symbol of valour and the film’s story depicts the same.”

‘Manikarnika’ features the fearless Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. “The film doesn’t portray anything objectionable about Rani Laxmibai and nor has the film distorted the history in anyway. The film showcases Rani Laxmibai in a most respectful manner and is an inspirational story, which every kid and every member of a family would love to see. “We as country would be proud to showcase the bravery, courage and heroism of Rani Laxmibai to the world.” The makers have said they are open to sharing the script with “authorised persons” who have any “doubts” about the movie, which is a tribute to Rani Laxmibai.

Suresh Mishra, President, Sarva Brahman Mahasabha, wrote a letter to the makers, saying the film’s shooting will “not be allowed in Rajasthan till the complete information on the historical ground of the story is made available”. The organisation has also accused the film producer for “tampering with historical facts”, which Mishra said, will “not be tolerated and a massive protest will be staged in case their request is not paid heed too”.

The news about ‘Manikarnika’ soon after ‘Padmaavat’ emerged out successful following a long-stretched battle with Rajput outfit Shri Rajput Karni Sena over alleged distortion of facts — a contention that the movie’s producers had been denying since its shooting began. ‘Padmaavat’ was not allowed to be shot in Rajasthan after its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted in Jaipur. The film also did not release in the state.