Manikarnika first look: The first look of Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is finally out. The makers of the film released the first look of the film on the occasion of Independence Day 2018.

On the occasion of Independence day 2018, the makers of Kangana Ranaut-starrer much-anticipated film Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi have unveiled the first look of the film. Based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai. Manikarnika is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Helmed by Krish and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika will hit the screens a day before Republic Day 2019, i.e January 29, 2018.

Sharing the first look of the film, film producer Kamal Jain wrote that every country has a hero, every legend has a legacy and presented the symbol of Indian women and hero of our independence- Manikarnika. In the poster, Manikarnika as The Queen of Jhansi looks like a fierce warrior princess.

Earlier in February, the film made headlines as it faced opposition in Rajasthan from Sarva Brahman Mahasabha. Back then, Manikarnika was accused of distorting history and showing a love affair between a British man and her.

In a response to the accusations, Kangana Ranaut told a leading daily that the queen was the daughter of India and made a significant contribution to the country’s independence. Adding that the film will surely instill a feeling of pride among the audience, Kangana added that there is nothing controversial in the film and it is really bad to even create such controversies for a woman who gave a tough fight to the Britishers and ensured Independence for India.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 at the box office on January 25, 2019.

