Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauat is all set to release her upcoming action packed historic thriller Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi. The movie lapped with all kinds of elements will soon hit the silverscreens. While a recent media interaction in Chopard event held in Mumbai, Kangana talked about various issues. Her forthcoming movie Manikarnika has reached its post-production stage and the team is gearing up to promote it on all levels. But the news surfacing internet says that Kangana has refused to participate in the promotions.

A large section of the movie crew is upset as the makers have still not paid their dues. The payment which was promised for the month of October is still unpaid and the movie might face the wrath because of it. The workers even knocked the doors of Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees for help. Talking about the same, Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut said that it is very sad and that she has always opposed these kind of practices.

Kangana even went on saying that actors get unnecessary attention while the labourers and technicians are always devalued in the industry. Appreciating their endless efforts, she said that she also wants to experience direction and writing as these members are the unsung heroes of film industry. Kangana Ranaut further added that she will ensure that they get paid for their work and she has already warned the makers that she will not promote the film they don’t solve the issue even though she has given this film 300 days of her life.

Well, seems the actor is ready to take a stand on the issue and in the end she concluded saying that Zee Studio is a big name and good reputation and she is sure that they will not leave any complaints unattended.Directed by Krish and bankrolled by Zee Studios, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, promising a good new year for the industry.

