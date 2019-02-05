Reacting to Bollywood's silence on Manikarnika, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has called industry-insiders obnoxious and said they are ganging up against the film. Calling out Alia Bhatt, Kangana said that she had talked to Alia and Meghna Gulzar for 30 minutes praising the film but when it is their chance they are completely ignoring it. Co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish, Manikarnika is on a hit run at the cinema screens.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is on a hit run at the cinema screens with her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Reacting to the response received by the film from Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has slammed Bollywood celebrities for their silence on Manikarnika. In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Kangana called the industry-insiders obnoxious and said that they are ganging up against the film.

Calling it a racket of sorts, Kangana said that some people are completely ignoring the film and don’t dare to write anything about it on social media. Revealing that when she gets called for screenings, she even cancels shoots to attend them but now she has stopped doing the same due to the latter’s aversive behaviour.

Recalling one such incident, Kangana shamed Alia Bhatt and said that these girls send her trailers of their film and ask her to watch it. For her, it was a film based on the life of Sehmat Khan and not a Karan Johar or Alia film. She added that she had talked to Alia and Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for half n hour praising the film but when it is their turn to extend support then they are completely silent.

On the criticism posed by Manikarnika’s supporting actors, Kangana said that these actors are secretly messaging her to tell her that they were getting an opportunity to do solo interviews. Claiming to have blocked them, Kangana added that these actors have personal agendas.

