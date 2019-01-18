Manikarnika: As Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika gears to hit the screens on January 25, the film has emerged as the next one in line to face the ire of Karni Sena. In the statement issued by the Hindu outfit group, they have stated that Manikarnika shows a relationship between the queen and a Britisher. Adding that the film also has a special dance sequence that goes against their tradition, they have threatened the makers of the film of a similar consequence as Padmaavat.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to hit the theatrical screens with her next release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. As the film gears for its big release on January 25, it has met with another roadblock. After strongly opposing the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat last year, the Hindu outfit group has raised objections to Manikarnika alleging that the film shows a relationship between the warrior queen and a Britisher.

Reports also state that Karni Sena has claimed that Manikarnika also shows the queen dancing on a song that is against their tradition. Warning the filmmakers of dire consequences, Sukhdev Singh Shekhavat, National Head of Karni Sena has stated that despite a ruling by the Supreme Court, the group had not allowed Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat to release in many states. And now, Manikarnika will face the consequence.

Demanding a screening before the film release, Karni Sena has alleged that they will damage property if their concerns are not taken into consideration. Having obtained a certificate by the censor board, Kangana Ranaut has responded to the threats posed by Karni Sena by stating that Manikarnika has been certified by four historians and they have also received a censor certificate. In her official statement, Kangana Ranaut added that they should know she is also a Rajput and will destroy each one of them.

With just a week left to the film release, it is yet to be seen whether Manikarnika will witness a smooth ride to the cinema screens or would have to put up a tough fight against all the roadblocks coming its way.

