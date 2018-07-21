Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika, based on the life of 19th-century queen Rani Laxmi Bai, will hit the screens on January 25, 2019. Helmed by Krish and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, Manikarnika's teaser will be reportedly released on the occasion of Independence day, i.e August 15, 2018.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been further postponed for a 2019 release. Earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 27, 2018, the film had been pushed back to an indefinite date. On July 21, the makers of the periodic film revealed that the Kangana Ranaut-starrer will finally hit the screens on January 25, 2018, a day before Republic Day. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

Earlier this week, a report by a leading daily suggested that the makers of the film are planning to release the teaser of the film on the occasion of Independence Day this year, August 15, 2018. As per reports, when Kangana Ranaut went to meet the producer of the film Kamal Jain, she got to see a few rushes of the film and was left so impressed that she decided to launch the teaser of the film on August 15.

Mark the date: #Manikarnika -The Queen Of Jhansi to release on 25 Jan 2019 [Republic Day]… Stars Kangna Ranaut… Directed by Krish… Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018

In the month of February, Manikarnika had faced opposition in Rajasthan from Sarva Brahman Mahasabha and was accused of distorting history and showing a love affair between her and a British man. Responding to the accusations, Kangana Ranaut had told a leading daily that the queen was the daughter of India who made a significant contribution to the country’s independence and stated that the film will surely instill a feeling of pride among the audience.

She added that there is nothing controversial in the film and it is really bad to even of creating such controversies for a woman who gave a tough fight to the Britishers and ensured Independence for the country.

Based on 19th century queen Rani Laxmi Bai, Manikarnika is helmed by Krish and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Telly actor Ankita Lokhande.

