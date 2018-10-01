Manikarnika: The much-awaited teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut is all set to release tomorrow on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. However, before the teaser release, the makers have released a new still in which Kangana as the queen of Jhansi looks fierce and ready for the battle.

As the excitement for Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika’s teaser reaches its peak, the makers of the film have released another still from the film. After sharing a still in which Kangana as the queen of Jhansi was looking like a royal queen, the latest stills portrays her as a warrior and a strong queen. In the photos released on the official Instagram account of Kangana, the actor seems all set for the battle.

Dressed in a cream suit with a brown corset, Kangana can be seen defining royalty in pearl jewellery and a golden belt. With a fierce expression on her face, Kangana’s dress can be seen smeared with blood and is holding two daggers on her hand to ward off the enemies. In another photo, Kangana can be seen donning a beautiful green suit with a golden headgear.

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to release on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2. The much-awaited film will hit the screens on January 25 and will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 at the box office

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika had made headlines when Swati Semwal walked out of the film after Sonu Sood. Speaking about her exit, Swati stated that she is looking for performance oriented and substantial roles. She is not stuck on lead roles but she wants whatever she does should be substantial enough. To this, Swati added that even in Manikarnika she had a pretty strong character but she does not think that it is the same anymore.

