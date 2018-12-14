One of the most awaited movies of the year, Manikarnika is on its way now. The makers dropped posters and teasers and doubled the excitement in audience to see such a powerful women centric movie showcasing a great part of Indian history. All set to hit the silverscreens on January 25, the film will star Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The audience are already very excited for it but this revelation will increase it even more.

One of the most awaited movies of the year, Manikarnika is on its way now. The makers dropped posters and teasers and doubled the excitement in audience to see such a powerful women centric movie showcasing a great part of Indian history. All set to hit the silverscreens on January 25, the film will star Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The audience are already very excited for it but this revelation will increase it even more.

The teaser of Manikarnika showcased Kangana Ranaut doing powerpack action sequels with optimum ease. The actor chose to do it all herself and give the cinematography a real touch. Not just this, the actor recently took to her Instagram page and shared a post saying that they ensure that the makers have used artillery, the weopon used in 19th century. This was all done in order to stay true to Rani Laxmibai’s choice of weapons. The action scenes of Kangana Ranaut will not just include sword fighting but also caplock pistols and brown bess cavalry carbine.

Kangana further explained that rifles were a new concept for people at that time and only a few of them actually used them. However, Rani Laxmibai used swords and that is why Kangana was fascinated to used the 150-year-old weapons in the film. She even carried a shield in the movie that weighs around 5kgs.

Well, after so many unique steps taking by the makers, the film is increasing the excitement day by day. Not many of the people are aware of the fact that Maikarnika will mark the acting debut of Deepika Padukone’s ex-boyfriend Nihaar Pandya as he will be seen portraying the role of Bajirao in the movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More