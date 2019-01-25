Manikarnika movie audience review and reaction: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is back at the cinema screens with her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Releasing alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, Manikarnika has garnered positive reviews from the film critics as well as the audience. The film marks the Bollywood debut of telly actor Ankita Lokhande.

The wait for the much-anticipated film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut is finally over. Based on the 19th-century queen of Jhansi that brings forth her journey from a princess to warrior queen, the film has been directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut. With an interesting storyline, massive budget and a phenomenal actor like Kangana in the lead, Manikarnika has been making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced.

As the film hits the theatrical screens today, early trends suggest that Manikarnika is likely to earn Rs 10-15 crore at the box office. Despite a clash at the cinema screens, both the films pose no significant competition to each other. While Manikarnika has a more mass appeal, Thackeray has a niche appeal.

Releasing in about 6365 screens, Manikarnika has met with a positive response from the film critics as well as the audience. Calling Manikarnika a strong film, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh have given the film 3.5 stars. Praising Kangana’s performance, the film critic has stated that Manikarnika has an inspiring second half and a brilliant climax.

#OneWordReview…#Manikarnika: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Inspiring movie that has scale and soul… Kangana, take a bow. You’re terrific… First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring… Climax brilliant… Power, pride, patriotism – this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview pic.twitter.com/MLRnjBewws — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2019

Have a look at how the audience is reacting to Manikarnika on social media:

Breaking news movie has opened with 20%+ occupancy today early morning shows very good advance booking for the rest of the day collection will be in the range of 12-15cr for sure as report pouring for this movie is 🔥🔥🔥 #Manikarnika — @naveena61077560 (@naveena61077561) January 25, 2019

This is the power of #KanganaRanaut Most ever booked female centric movie.

She is carrying the whole movie on her shoulders with no support from her fake feminist female actresses. More power to this generation FEMALE SUPEESTAR @KanganaDaily#Manikarnika#ManikarnikaReview pic.twitter.com/ePpiHGQlhO — Manikarnika (@geedee121) January 25, 2019

Just saw #Manikarnika in UAE first show, outstanding, phenomenal and brilliant performance #kangnaRanaut,best historic movie seen,superb direction, amazing songs, great dialogues,emotions and deshbhakti at the top ,must must watch , will bag all the wards🎉🎊 — Reena Gupta (@versatilecolor) January 24, 2019

At the special screening of #Manikarnika …

Take a bow team_kangana_ranaut !!! This sort of performance had never been seen in Indian Cinema. Had the honor to meet the great @SadhguruJV… https://t.co/AOTE7PSJEs — Siddharth Mahadevan (@sid_mahadevan) January 21, 2019

Manikarnika marks the debut of telly actor Ankita Lokhande as well. The actor rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta in which she shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput. After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ashwiny Iyer’s sports flick Panga.

