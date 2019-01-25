The wait for the much-anticipated film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut is finally over. Based on the 19th-century queen of Jhansi that brings forth her journey from a princess to warrior queen, the film has been directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut. With an interesting storyline, massive budget and a phenomenal actor like Kangana in the lead, Manikarnika has been making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced.
As the film hits the theatrical screens today, early trends suggest that Manikarnika is likely to earn Rs 10-15 crore at the box office. Despite a clash at the cinema screens, both the films pose no significant competition to each other. While Manikarnika has a more mass appeal, Thackeray has a niche appeal.
Releasing in about 6365 screens, Manikarnika has met with a positive response from the film critics as well as the audience. Calling Manikarnika a strong film, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh have given the film 3.5 stars. Praising Kangana’s performance, the film critic has stated that Manikarnika has an inspiring second half and a brilliant climax.
Manikarnika marks the debut of telly actor Ankita Lokhande as well. The actor rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta in which she shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput. After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ashwiny Iyer’s sports flick Panga.
